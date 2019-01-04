New appointments at Carousell to drive regional growth

Online marketplace Carousell has beefed up its team on the corporate floor.

It has appointed Ms Tan Su Lin as vice-president of operations and Mr Colin Bryar as adviser to its executive leadership group, the company announced yesterday.

The firm said it made the appointments as it seeks to drive innovation and enhance user experience of its marketplace across the region.

Carousell began in Singapore in August 2012 and now has a presence in seven markets across Asia. It is backed by Rakuten Ventures, 500 Startups and DBS Bank, among others.

Before joining Carousell, Ms Tan was deputy chief marketing officer and senior vice-president of sales strategy and operations at Singapore Press Holdings. She has more than two decades of experience in digital strategy, marketing and classifieds.

Her new role involves leading teams to scale up operations in Singapore and the region. She will report to Carousell co-founder and chief executive Quek Siu Rui.

Mr Bryar will focus on "identifying opportunities for faster growth, and providing a world-class customer experience for users across the region", Carousell said.

It noted that he has led digital platform businesses for over 25 years in various roles at Amazon and IMDb, and as chief operating officer at Alibaba-owned RedMart.

He also served as technical adviser to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos for two years.

Mr Quek said: "We are always on the lookout for world-class talent who share our values and passion for solving meaningful problems with technology."

"Their collective experience and proven track record in transforming organisations amid complex digital environments will be invaluable as we power through our next chapter of growth."