NetLink to support TPG's 5G trial

NetLink NBN Trust will support TPG Telecom's 5G trial network across Singapore Science Park 1 and 2, the national broadband operator said in a bourse filing yesterday.

NetLink Group's operating arm, NetLink Trust, will provide the fibre network infrastructure to connect TPG Telecom's 5G mobile base stations.

TPG Telecom will deploy an advanced 5G trial network with "better than 99 per cent" 3.5GHz outdoor coverage across Singapore Science Park 1 and 2 by next year, said NetLink.

"This will be based on a com-mercially ready 5G core that follows 3rd Generation Partnership Project Release 15, the newest 5G standard."

When Release 16 is finalised next year, it is expected to support enhancements such as industrial Internet of Things and advanced automotive connectivity, while featuring even higher speeds and data capacity transmissions, and reduced network latency.

"We are glad to support TPG Telecom with its 5G trial. We are also fully supportive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) objectives to achieve pervasive deployment of 5G infrastructure and grow the 5G innovation ecosystem," said Mr Tong Yew Heng, chief executive officer of NetLink NBN Trust's manager.

"We look forward to working with industry partners to use our nationwide fibre network to accelerate the realisation of IMDA's objectives," he added.

CapitaLand last month announced a partnership with TPG Telecom and NavInfo DataTech to set up Singapore's largest 5G smart estate trial site at Singapore Science Park.

The partners will develop and trial 5G-enabled cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies for intelligent mobility solutions in a commercial space.

The 5G trial and C-V2X technologies are part of the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab that CapitaLand is setting up at Singapore Science Park with the support of IMDA and Enterprise Singapore.

The lab aims to provide the industry and public with chances to "discover, develop, test and deploy new, sustainable smart city products, services and solutions", said CapitaLand.

These projects are supported under a $40 million fund by IMDA and National Research Foundation to build an open and inclusive 5G innovation ecosystem.