Netflix tests feature that could limit password sharing

NEW YORK • Netflix is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they are from the same household as the account holder, the company said on Thursday, a move that could lead to a clampdown on the sharing of passwords.

A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm that they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or e-mail sent to the owner.

Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so," said a Netflix spokesman.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, constantly tests new features with users and it is unclear if the household verification requirement will be implemented more widely.

The Netflix terms of service say that users of an account must live in the same household, though the company and other streaming services have declined to broadly crack down on sharing.

This comes as the global competition to the streaming service intensified recently.

Walt Disney's flagship streaming platform topped 100 million users just one year and four months after its launch, quickly establishing the service as Netflix's most formidable competitor.

The service, called Disney+, debuted in the United States in November 2019 and rolled out to Canada, Australia, Latin America and Singapore in the following months.

Netflix, the pioneer in subscription streaming, finished last year with almost 204 million subscribers globally.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG