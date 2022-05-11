Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported tier by the end of the year, a more accelerated timeline than originally indicated, the company told employees in a recent note.

In the note, executives said they were aiming to introduce the ad tier in the final three months of the year, said two people who shared details of the communication, on the condition of anonymity, to describe internal company discussions.

The note also said that Netflix planned to begin cracking down on password sharing among its subscriber base around the same time, the people said.

Last month, Netflix stunned the media industry and Madison Avenue when it revealed that it would begin offering a lower-priced subscription featuring ads, after years of publicly stating that commercials would never be seen on the streaming platform.

But Netflix is facing significant business challenges. In announcing first-quarter earnings last month, the streaming service and production company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year - the first time that has happened in a decade - and expected to lose two million more in the months to come.

Since the subscriber announcement, Netflix's share price has dropped sharply, wiping away roughly US$70 billion (S$97.23 billion) in the company's market capitalisation.

Mr Reed Hastings, Netflix's co-chief executive, told investors that the company would examine the possibility of introducing an advertising-supported platform and that it would try to "figure it out over the next year or two." The recent note to staff signalled that the timeline has sped up.

"Yes, it's fast and ambitious, and it will require some trade-offs," the note said.

Netflix offers a variety of payment tiers for streaming access, its most popular plan costs US$15.49 a month. The new ad-supported tier will cost less. Other streaming services have similar plans. HBO Max, for instance, offers a commercial-free service for US$15 a month and charges US$10 a month for the service with advertising.

Indeed, in the note to employees, Netflix executives invoked their competitors, saying that HBO and Hulu have been able to "maintain strong brands while offering an ad-supported service."

"Every major streaming company excluding Apple has or has announced an ad-supported service," the note said. "For good reason, people want lower-priced options."