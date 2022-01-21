Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, but the boom it helped create for stay-at-home stocks appears to be vanishing.

Netflix and Peloton Interactive, two of the highest-profile stars of the lockdown era, both plunged on Thursday (Jan 20) - the latest sign that investors have moved on from the so-called pandemic trade.

Netflix expects to add a paltry 2.5 million users in the current quarter, well short of estimates. Peloton, meanwhile, is slashing costs to cope with slowing demand for its stationary bikes.

They became the latest darlings of 2020 to sink to levels not seen since the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak, when investors first deduced that lockdowns and easy-money policies from the Federal Reserve were going to send stocks like Netflix soaring.

Others are suffering as well. Zoom Video Communications, the owner of the ubiquitous video-conferencing software, is trading at the lowest level since May 2020, as is e-signature company DocuSign.

Both stocks have lost more than half of their market values from record highs and slid further after Netflix's results.

Traditional media companies that have styled themselves as streaming businesses also took a hit in post-market trading. That includes Walt Disney and ViacomCBS.

Everyone expected a company like Peloton to suffer a slowdown as it emerged from the pandemic. But the severity of it came as a surprise. Peloton cut its 2022 forecast by about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion), and it's reportedly pausing production of bikes and treadmills to cope with the slump.

"We thought there could be a softer landing in terms of post-Covid-19 demand," Mr Paul Golding, an analyst at Macquarie Capital, said in a note. "This dashes those hopes to some extent."

The irony of pandemic favourites collapsing now is the Covid-19 threat has by no means subsided, and many areas are reimposing virtual schooling and even lockdowns. But the resurgence fuelled by the Omicron variant is showing signs of easing.

Netflix and Peloton had enjoyed a captive audience during the lockdowns. But having to hunt harder for customers isn't the only problem as investors brace themselves for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Netflix shares tumbled 20 per cent in late trading on Thursday. If the losses hold on Friday, it would be the stock's biggest drop in almost a decade.

Unlike Peloton, which began sliding early in 2021, Netflix had a remarkably swift fall from grace. The streaming giant was trading at a record high just two months ago.

Of course, a company like Netflix does not need a global pandemic to thrive in the long run. The streaming service has long been a growth juggernaut. Since going public in May 2002, its shares have gained more than 47,000 per cent as quarterly revenue rose from US$30 million to more than US$7.7 billion.

Even though Netflix disappointed investors on Thursday, it still delivered revenue growth of 19 per cent and more than US$5 billion in profit in 2021.

The money flowing out of pandemic stocks is going into some sectors that were among the most ravaged by Covid-19. Energy stocks in the S&P 500, for example, have gained 15 per cent this year, the best performance among the benchmark's main groups.