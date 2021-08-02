Navigating China's regulatory tsunami

It is an unusual sight to have two bellwether education stocks plunging by over 50 per cent in a single day.

When news broke late last month that Chinese regulators required K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) private tutoring firms to be converted into non-profit institutions, the share prices of the two largest Chinese private education services - New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group - corrected by around 70 per cent.