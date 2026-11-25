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Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov 24.

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Nov 24 as Nvidia and other technology shares gave back some of the previous day’s sharp gains and investors braced for possible new tariffs.

Nvidia’s stock slipped as investors weighed the implications of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO on Nov 23 following questions about the political and governance risks surrounding his return. Technology led sector declines in the S&P 500.

Nvidia’s decision to bring back Huang drove a sharp rally in the market and in shares of Nvidia on Nov 23. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, that the Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, and that new import duties on a wide range of goods are expected.

“After the biggest rally in months, you would expect some profit-taking. At the end of the day, one headline doesn’t really resolve investor questions about the AI trade,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 34.72 points, or 0.48%, to end at 7,202.45 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 349.04 points, or 1.45%, to 23,740.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 433.48 points, or 0.87%, to 50,028.79.

Before the Nov 23 rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector’s debt-fuelled spending and the returns it could generate.

Additional tariffs would add uncertainty to the market, while investors were also cautious ahead of Nov 25’s Personal Consumption Expenditures report, Goldman said.

The administration’s tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States.

The PCE price index is one of the key inflation gauges watched by the Federal Reserve. Traders mostly are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed next month, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Retailers were among the day’s gainers, including shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, which raised its profit forecast.

Earlier, a Conference Board survey showed US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November amid optimism over the labour market and the economy following this month’s midterm elections. REUTERS