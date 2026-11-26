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Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down, but well off lows as investors buy bargains

A trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, on Nov 25.

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Nov 25 amid a tech selloff, but finished well off the day’s lows as bargain hunters stepped in ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow finished higher.

The Nasdaq had been more than 4% lower earlier in the session as the selloff in AI-related stocks and new US tariff proposals hit sentiment.

“There are all these potential headwinds, but then there’s also a certain amount of conditioning of buying on the dip, and that’s part of what we’re seeing,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice-president and adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

“The broad selloffs tend to kind of throw the baby out with the bathwater. Investors are taking advantage of some of those discrepancies,” he said.

Technology led declines among S&P 500 sectors, while materials and real estate were among top sector gainers.

Wall Street has been roiled this month, partly because of worries about AI leader Nvidia. Jensen Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month, but the company’s board reinstated him on Nov 23. The S&P 500 is down roughly 5% for the month.

Volume was lower than average ahead of the holiday. The market will be closed on Nov 26 and will close early on Nov 27.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 18.01 points, or 0.25%, to end at 7,183.08 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 154.10 points, or 0.65%, to 23,579.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.20 points, or 0.31%, to 50,173.90.

AI worries weigh on market

Nvidia shares fell along with an index of semiconductors as the tech selloff deepened.

Fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections have added to worries about AI stocks. Early in the day, the Nasdaq 100 briefly fell 20% from its record closing high, flirting with bear-market territory.

Investors were also digesting news that the US proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

Data showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December and again in early 2027.

The extra tariffs could cloud the outlook for investors grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated and oil prices have risen steadily due to the US-Iran war. REUTERS