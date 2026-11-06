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Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop in 19 months on fears of AI regulations

Futures-options traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, on Nov 5.

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite ended sharply lower on Nov 5, notching its deepest one-day drop in 19 months and confirming it was in a correction, as chipmakers sank on fears of tougher AI regulation after Democrats won control of the US Congress.

Democratic wins on Nov 3, including in states where opposition to new data centres has mounted, fuelled concerns that tighter regulation could slow the AI infrastructure buildout that has helped lift stocks to record highs this year.

Nvidia dropped over 9%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index plunged over 12%.

The selloff evaporated US$3 trillion (S$3.8 trillion) in stock market value from S&P 500 companies.

The Nasdaq Composite logged its biggest daily drop since President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement in April 2025. The index also confirmed a technical correction, or a 10% drop from its October 6 record-high close.

“Investors appear to be recognising that some newly elected members of Congress and governors are looking to slow the pace of AI infrastructure development,” said Melissa Brown, global head of investment decision research at SimCorp.

“While it seems unlikely that they will be able to stop it altogether, any slowdown would raise concerns because the AI growth story has largely depended on the rapid buildout of supporting infrastructure.”

The Nasdaq Composite ended down more than 10% from its Oct 6 record-high close, confirming a technical correction.

While chipmakers that provide components for AI data centres were among the deepest decliners, other large-cap tech stocks also lost ground after rallying on Nov 4. Meta Platforms slid 4%, while Amazon.com and Alphabet each dropped 2.2%.

Data centre companies IREN and Applied Digital fell more than 14%, while CoreWeave dropped almost 10%.

AI-exposed utilities and equipment suppliers GE Vernova and Constellation Energy fell 7.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX both dropped. Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

Qualcomm fell 9.5% after the chipmaker fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter smartphone chip sales.

“This feels like the capitulation phase for the data centre capex beneficiary stocks, especially the semiconductors,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. “But I think the magnitude of the moves is outsized.”

The S&P 500 dropped 4.36% to end the session at 7,353.73 points.

The Nasdaq declined 5.52% to 24,315.00 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.44% to 51,523.06 points.

Following the Nov 5 selloff, the S&P 500 remains up 7.4% in 2026, while the Nasdaq is up 4.6%.

Volume on US exchanges was very heavy, with 26.9 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 17.7 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

On Nov 4, the S&P 500 clocked its biggest one-day percentage gain in three months, as political uncertainty eased, boosting risk appetite.

Some analysts said a divided government in Washington could lead to fewer sharp legislative changes and may make it harder to agree on fiscal spending.

Cleveland Federal Reserve president Beth Hammack and Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin hinted at the possibility of future rate hikes in comments on Nov 5.

Focus will be on the US October nonfarm payrolls data due on Nov 6. Traders currently expect the Fed to hike rates in December following the September rate hike. REUTERS