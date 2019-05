NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks powered higher on Friday (May 3), with the Nasdaq notching a new all-time record, following a strong US jobs report that put unemployment at a 49-year low.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 8,164.00, up 1.6 per cent and about two points above a record earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 per cent to 26,502.84, while the S&P 500 climbed 1 per cent to 2,945.37, narrowly missing a record of its own.