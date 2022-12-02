Nasdaq edges higher, Dow falls after mixed US data

NEW YORK – A day after a dramatic rally, Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Thursday following economic reports that showed a moderation in inflation but weakness in manufacturing.

The personal consumption expenditures price index – a closely-watched inflation benchmark – rose 6 per cent from a year ago in October, down from a larger jump the month before, Commerce Department figures showed.

The data is the latest to suggest the US economy may be past the worst in terms of inflation.

It comes a day after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank could slow its interest rate hikes as soon as December.

But a survey of US manufacturers showed the sector contracted in November for the first time since mid-2020.

The manufacturing report adds to “festering growth concerns,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who nonetheless was encouraged by the market’s steady performance after Wednesday’s big rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.6 per cent at 34,395.01. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 4,076.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 per cent at 11,482.45.

Among individual companies, Salesforce tumbled 8.1 per cent after some of its business operations took in lower revenues than expected. The software company announced that Bret Taylor would step down as vice-chair and co-chief executive.

Costco shed 6.6 per cent following disappointing November sales that included a decline in e-commerce sales.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday’s employment report, which analysts expect will show the US economy added 200,000 jobs in November and that unemployment held steady at 3.7 per cent. AFP