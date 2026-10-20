Nasdaq climbs as US chip and AI-linked stocks bounce back

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A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell in New York City on Oct 19.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led Wall Street with a 1% advance on Oct 19 as investors returned to the chip sector and other AI-related stocks following last week’s bruising selloff, while investors waited for key corporate earnings reports.

On Oct 16, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had marked their biggest weekly declines since late June. Concerns that higher interest rates could curb investments in AI infrastructure have been weighing on technology stocks, particularly chip companies and data centre operators.

The selloff reflected mounting investor unease over how costly AI developments will be financed, a question that has increasingly pressured companies underpinning the US bull market, which recently marked its fourth anniversary.

Closing up 1.6% on Oct 19, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index snapped an eight-day losing streak in which it fell about 15.7% for its longest run of declines since October 2008.

“Rubber bands can only stretch so far in one direction before they snap and start reversing, and you finally saw that enough-is-enough moment in the semiconductors after Friday’s close,” said Michael James, managing director and equity sales trader at Rosenblatt Securities in Los Angeles.

“Nothing changed between Friday’s close and this morning’s open, other than nothing bad happened over the weekend, and sentiment had gotten so negative that we were oversold to the point where a bounce was due,” he added.

And with a lot of technology company earnings reports due out in coming days and weeks, James cautioned that the market is “far from out of the woods.”

Social media company Meta, which finished down 0.5%, is due to report results on Oct 21 along with electric vehicle company Tesla, while SpaceX is scheduled to report on Oct 20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.38 points, or 0.07%, to 51,966.03, the S&P 500 gained 31.29 points, or 0.41%, to 7,690.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 290.85 points, or 1.11%, to 26,430.89.

However, the market leaned massively on heavyweight stocks for its advance. Also during the session, the indexes had pulled away from their peaks for the day. One issue was that energy markets removed some earlier support as oil prices fluctuated.

US crude oil futures reversed earlier losses to settle up 2.2% at US$103.66 (S$132.3) a barrel after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on a Yemeni military training camp and renewed attacks on Saudi energy, airport and military facilities.

Among the S&P 500’s 11 major industry sectors, seven closed lower.

Consumer discretionary was strongest with a 2.7% advance while technology was next, rising 1.2%. Defensive utilities, down 2%, and real estate, which lost 1.2%, were the biggest laggards among the sectors.

The biggest boosts to the consumer sector came from companies including Amazon.com, which finished up 5% after Morgan Stanley named the e-commerce and cloud computing firm its “top pick.” Tesla provided the sector’s second-biggest index point boost with a 3.8% advance.

CoreWeave was at the centre of last week’s selloff after its shares plunged more than 25% on worries over a $50 billion debt load.

Trading in the cloud computing provider ended the session down 0.4% after giving up early gains that appeared to be in response to Goldman Sachs’ upgrade of the stock to “buy” from “neutral.”

It was outperformed by peers Nebius, which added 2.9%, and Iren, which advanced 2.7%. Intel shares rallied 2.4% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “neutral” from “underweight.”

Cleveland-Cliffs shares surged 16% after the steelmaker surpassed analysts’ estimates for its third-quarter profit.

Oct 19 is the 39th anniversary of Black Monday, the 1987 crash that marked the biggest one-day decline in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 83 new highs and 265 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 2,258 stocks rose and 2,647 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.17-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 361 new lows.

On US exchanges 15.27 billion shares changed hands compared with the 17.26 billion average for the last 20 sessions. REUTERS