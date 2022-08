The Singapore-based company behind ride-hailing service Tada has rolled out electric three-wheel delivery vehicles modelled after tuk-tuks for use at 7-Eleven stores in Thailand.

MVL, a blockchain start-up, is running a six-month pilot in partnership with the convenience store chain, said its chief executive Kay Woo. The vehicles, which run on batteries that can be easily swopped once their charge expires, will be stationed at selected 7-Eleven outlets in Bangkok.