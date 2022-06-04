Musk in Twitter spat with Aussie billionaire over return-to-office order

SYDNEY • Billionaire Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Australia's third-richest man yesterday over the value of putting an end to the pandemic-era habit of remote working.

In an internal e-mail this week, the Tesla chief executive said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week", and "if you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned".

That drew criticism from worker advocates about potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The co-founder of Australian project management software maker Atlassian, Mr Scott Farquhar, ridiculed the directive in a series of tweets as being "like something out of the 1950s". The United States-listed company's "work from anywhere" policy was "key for our continued growth", he said.

"We're setting our sights on growing Atlassian to 25,000 employees by FY2026," Mr Farquhar concluded. "Any Tesla employees interested?"

Mr Musk shot back: "The above set of tweets illustrates why recessions serve a vital economic cleansing function."

The exchange is not unusual for Mr Musk, who frequently uses Twitter to make unapologetic pronouncements about sensitive subjects.

In Silicon Valley, many tech firms moved to mixed home and office working during the Covid-19 pandemic, while others have set dates for returning to the office only to push them back as new outbreaks have occurred.