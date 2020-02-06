Musk basks in limelight as Tesla shares surge

NEW YORK • Tesla's shares are heading into orbit on Wall Street, leaving conventional carmakers in the dust.

In the last five months alone, Tesla's market value has more than quadrupled from about US$40 billion (S$55 billion) to around US$165 billion as of midday on Tuesday. The company's worth has rocketed past the value of General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault and PSA Peugeot - combined.

Experts say Tesla's surge reflects its leader's ability to build the brand, combined with enough success in execution to maintain the mystique.

Mr Elon Musk, 48, has long worn the mantle of technology visionary as he disrupts sectors and rewrites the playbook for how a chief executive can behave.

He is a "highly charismatic, highly visible leader" who has positioned Tesla as a brand of the future, said Mr Karl Brauer of Kelley Blue Book.

And while the product is "not fully successfully", it "satisfactorily supports that image for enough people" to validate the pitch.

This comes as the electric-car maker has met key production targets for the Model 3, the first model aimed at the middle market.

Mr Musk has been deliberate in linking the company's success to a larger message about concerns for the environment that resonates especially with younger consumers at a time when governments in China and Europe are focused on reducing emissions.

"Tesla tried to position itself not as a car company, but almost like a movement," said Ms Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com.

"Their goal is to save the environment and save the earth," she added. "And that's different than an older car company whose goal is to sell X number of cars per year."

She said Tesla's prioritisation of electric battery technology also contrasts with the strategy of conventional auto companies, where it's "the car first and then the power train is second."

But there is a risk for companies like Tesla that are intertwined so tightly with their leaders, warned corporate governance expert Charles Elson at the University of Delaware.

There is a "danger of banking everything on an individual rather than a concept", he said, warning of a "cult of the individual".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE