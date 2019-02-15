Mt Everest climber and N. Pole skier is Gojek's new GM

The challenges facing ride-hailing firm Gojek here will not faze its new general manager, given that he has already climbed Mount Everest and skied to the North Pole.

The adventurous Mr Lien Choong Luen will take charge of the Indonesian company's commercial operations and other business activities.

Mr Lien joins Gojek from the National Research Foundation, where he worked to enhance innovation at companies in Singapore's research and development ecosystem. Before that, he spent five years as a strategy consultant leading the McKinsey Centre for Government (South-east Asia) and serving clients in the technology and consumer industries.

Outside of work, Mr Lien has a passion for challenges, said Gojek, who noted his ascent of Mount Everest and his ski trek to the North Pole.

Gojek president Andre Soelistyo said: "Lien brings a range of professional and life experience to the team. His deep understanding of innovation and entrepreneurship makes him a fantastic choice for Gojek."

Mr Lien said that Gojek is committed to Singapore for the long term and that the response has been "extremely positive" since the firm introduced its beta ride-hailing service here late last year.

Gojek's data science team has been based in Singapore since 2017. Its local office houses around 150 employees across the technology, operational and regional functions.