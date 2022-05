The contaminated high sulphur marine fuel that was sold by global commodity trader Glencore in Singapore was loaded from a port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said yesterday.

It was loaded some time in January and February from the port of Khor Fakkan and then shipped to floating storage facilities at the southern Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas for further blending, according to MPA.