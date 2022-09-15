Moya eyes delisting on cash offer of 9.2 cents a share

Indonesian water treatment operator Moya Holdings Asia announced on Wednesday plans to take the company private through a voluntary cash offer from Tamaris Infrastructure, a majority shareholder of the company, at 9.2 cents a share.

As at the date of announcement, the offerer holds 72.8 per cent of shares in Moya.

To delist, the company must attain approval of at least 75 per cent of the total number of issued shares held by shareholders and have its delisting resolution approved by shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting.

The offer price of 9.2 cents represents a premium of 41.5 per cent over the last traded price of 6.5 cents a share on Sept 8, before the company called for a trading halt ahead of the announcement.

Against its one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month volume-weighted average price per share, the offer price represents a premium of 43.8 per cent, 48.1 per cent, 48.6 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

Moya said the privatisation offer lets shareholders realise their investments amid low trading liquidity, allows for greater management flexibility and helps the company save costs on maintaining its listed status.