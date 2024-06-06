Most regional indexes boosted by ECB rate cut expectations, but STI ends flat

SINGAPORE – A record-setting session on Wall Street and high expectations for interest rate cuts in Europe did little to excite local investors on June 6.

While its regional peers thrived, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) inched up only 0.02 per cent or 0.8 points to 3,330.81.

There were 1.2 billion shares worth $1.2 billion traded across the broader market, with gainers outnumbering losers 294 to 270.

Bourses elsewhere in the region finished higher, driven by hopes the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut rates.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent. Malaysian stocks advanced 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX200 gained 0.7 per cent on talk that local interest rates would not rise further.

South Korea’s market was closed for a public holiday.

The gains came after another rousing session on Wall Street overnight, where tech stocks helped drive the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 2 per cent and the Dow industrials added 0.2 per cent.

Saxo’s Asia-Pacific research team said the European rate cut prediction comes despite inflation not reaching the 2 per cent target, which “raises the question if the start of easing may be premature”.

“In recent weeks, the ECB narrative has turned more neutral from dovish to signal data-dependency post the likely June cut. This suggests that ECB president Christine Lagarde’s press conference will be more important to watch than the decision itself,” the team noted.

The STI here was led by ST Engineering, up 0.7 per cent to $4.09, but the index was dragged back by property developer City Developments, which fell 1.8 per cent to $5.50.

The trio of local banks rose. DBS Bank added 0.4 per cent to $35.50, UOB put on 0.3 per cent to $30.77 and OCBC Bank finished 0.1 per cent ahead at $14.30. THE BUSINESS TIMES