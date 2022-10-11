Most powerful buyers in US bonds all bailing at once

NEW YORK - Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the US$23.7 trillion (S$34 trillion) US Treasuries market are in retreat.

From Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks, where once they were lining up to get their hands on US government debt, most have now stepped away.

Then there is the United States Federal Reserve, which a few weeks ago upped the pace that it plans to offload Treasuries from its balance sheet to US$60 billion a month.

If one or two of these usually steadfast sources of demand were bailing, the impact, while noticeable, would likely be little cause for alarm. But for every one of them to pull back is an undeniable source of concern, especially coming on the heels of the unprecedented volatility, deteriorating liquidity and weak auctions of recent months.

The upshot, according to market watchers, is that even with Treasuries tumbling the most since at least the early 1970s this year, more pain may be in store until new, consistent sources of demand emerge. It is also bad news for US taxpayers, who will ultimately have to foot the bill for higher borrowing costs.

Treasuries dropped again on Tuesday in Asia. The yield on 30-year US bonds jumped nine basis points to 3.94 per cent, the highest since 2014, while that on 10-year notes climbed seven basis points to 3.95 per cent.

To be sure, many have predicted Treasury market routs over the past decade, only for buyers (and central bankers) to swoop in and support the market. Indeed, should the Fed pivot away from its hawkish policy tilt as some are wagering, the brief rally in Treasuries last week may be just the beginning.

Analysts and investors say that with the fastest inflation in decades hamstringing the ability of officials to loosen policy in the near term, it is likely to be much different this time.

'Massive premium'

The Fed, unsurprisingly, represents the largest loss of demand. The central bank more than doubled its debt portfolio in the two years to early 2022 to in excess of US$8 trillion.

The sum, which includes mortgage-backed securities, may fall to US$5.9 trillion by mid-2025 if officials stick with their current roll-off plans, Fed estimates show.

While most would agree that lessening the central bank's market-distorting influence is healthy in the long run, it nonetheless is a stark reversal for investors who have grown accustomed to the Fed's outsized presence.

"Since the year 2000, there has always been a big central bank on the margin buying a lot of Treasuries," Credit Suisse investment strategist Zoltan Pozsar said during a recent live episode of Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast.

"We are basically expecting the private sector to step in instead of the public sector, in a period where inflation is as uncertain as it has ever been," Mr Pozsar said. "We are asking the private sector to take down all these Treasuries that we are going to push back into the system, without a glitch, and without a massive premium."