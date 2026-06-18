Morgan Stanley, Temasek set for big payday from NSE’s India IPO

Temasek acquired a 5 per cent stake in NSE in 2010, and is on track for 33 times returns based on the grey market price.

MUMBAI – The National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) planned initial public offering (IPO) is set to unlock the value of long-term investments for a group of backers including Morgan Stanley, Temasek and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among the biggest beneficiaries is SBI, which is selling 24.75 million shares. It stands to gain about 50 billion rupees (S$683 million), based on the grey market price of 2,055 rupees a share on unlisted stock trading platform sharescart.com and its average acquisition cost of 0.8 rupee apiece. That is a gain of almost 2,568 times for the stake SBI acquired between 1993 and 1999 – and does not include the increase in the value of its remaining holding.

Other founding shareholders, including Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company are also in line for sizeable windfalls – as much as 6,422 times returns for the last three. Stock Holding, which is selling about 11 million shares, is on track for 4,467 times returns based on the grey market price.

Many investors have been seeking an exit since NSE, the operator of the world’s busiest derivatives market, first attempted to go public in 2016 with a plan that was derailed by regulatory and legal hurdles. The pressure has built as NSE’s value soared over the past decade with India’s capital markets expanding and retail participation surging. The exchange now dominates domestic equity derivatives trading and has emerged as one of the world’s largest exchanges by contracts traded.

Among international investors, Singapore’s investment company Temasek plans to sell about 11.25 million shares. It acquired NYSE Euronext’s 5 per cent stake in NSE in 2010 for more than 7.8 billion rupees, and the grey market implies an increase in value of about 33 times since then, making it one of the most successful financial-sector bets in India. Morgan Stanley’s return is on track for about 31 times. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 stock index has risen 4.61 times since 2010.

For long-time shareholders, the IPO is more than just a liquidity event. It represents the end of years of uncertainty and provides a rare opportunity to monetise investments that have generated extraordinary paper returns while remaining largely illiquid.

Even shareholders not participating in the offering stand to make gains.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the biggest shareholder, with a stake of almost 11 per cent. While LIC will not be selling any shares in the offering, the company that was among the first shareholders to subscribe to NSE’s shares in 1992 is set for a sharp revaluation of its ownership.

LIC’s shares advanced more than 4 per cent on June 18. New India Assurance jumped 14 per cent while General Insurance added more than 2 per cent. BLOOMBERG