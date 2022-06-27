More than 40,000 small businesses affected by Covid-19 measures receive $132m in cash support

SINGAPORE - More than 40,000 small businesses, including hawkers and market stallholders, received about $132 million in total last week from a government grant that supports firms affected by Covid-19 safe management measures.

The Small Business Recovery Grant was announced during the Budget in February as part of the $500 million Jobs and Business Support Package.

The grant provides one-off cash support to small businesses in sectors most affected by Covid-19 safe management measures last year, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Monday (June 27).

These include businesses in the retail and food and beverage sectors.

Eligible businesses received $1,000 for each Singapore citizen or permanent resident employee with mandatory Central Provident Fund contributions employed from Nov 1 to Dec 31 last year, capped at $10,000 per firm.

Eligible sole proprietorships, partnerships, as well as hawkers, market and coffee shop stallholders licensed by the Singapore Food Agency also received a payout of $1,000 even if they did not employ any workers during that period.

To qualify for the grant, a firm needs to be physically present in Singapore and registered before Dec 31 last year, among other criteria.

Other requirements include employing fewer than 200 employees as at Dec 31 last year.