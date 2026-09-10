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More support for Singapore firms in the US as EnterpriseSG opens Boston office

(From left) Donald Wright, Boston interim chief, office of economic opportunity and inclusion; Eric Paley, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development; Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs; Cindy Khoo, managing director of Enterprise Singapore; Yi-An Huang, Cambridge city manager; Lui Tuck Yew, Singapore’s Ambassador to the US; and James E. Rooney, president and chief executive of Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, at the launch of Enterprise Singapore’s Boston Overseas Office.

SINGAPORE – Singapore companies trying to establish a foothold in the United States will be able to receive more support, with the launch of a new office in Boston by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

The new overseas centre, EnterpriseSG’s fifth in the US, was launched on Sept 9 by Law Minister Edwin Tong.

It also marks EnterpriseSG’s first state-level partnership in the US, with an agreement signed with the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment.

This agreement will help strengthen collaboration between Singapore and Massachusetts-based businesses, investors and institutions in areas such as life sciences, energy, advanced manufacturing, robotics and artificial intelligence.

EnterpriseSG managing director Cindy Khoo said: “The US remains an important market for Singapore companies, with growing interest from Singapore businesses in recent years.”

More than 250 Singapore companies have established a presence across 45 states, making the US one of the top five overseas markets for local businesses.

The new Boston centre will help to equip Singapore businesses keen on the US with market insights, access to project opportunities, and connections to corporates, innovation and capital networks.

Khoo added: “Massachusetts is a natural partner on the East Coast for Singapore tech firms, given its vibrant business community with complementary strengths in innovation and deep tech.

“Our presence in Boston will deepen connections between our business and tech communities, spark new partnerships, accelerate innovation and bring new solutions to markets in the US and beyond.”

More than 150 Singapore companies already have a presence on the East Coast, and Tong said in a speech at the launch that he hopes to see that number grow.

“For Singapore companies, the Boston Overseas Centre will provide a new foothold on the East Coast, complementing Enterprise Singapore’s office in New York,” he said.

Addressing a crowd of around 90 representatives from government, academia, investors and businesses , he said: “The US has long been one of Singapore’s closest economic and strategic partners and will remain central to our external economic engagement.”

He noted that Singapore, with an investment stock of about US$53 billion (S$67 billion) in 2025, is the third-largest Asian investor in the US, after Japan and South Korea.

Bilateral trade and Singapore’s investments in the US support more than 350,000 American jobs.

The US has also enjoyed a trade surplus with the Republic for more than two decades, reaching over US$33 billion in 2025.

Tong said: “These figures reflect an increasingly integrated relationship – spanning investments, supply chains, innovation and talent – and give us a strong base to build on.”

Massachusetts, in particular, has emerged as a key destination for Singapore companies, he said, adding that these firms are drawn by the state’s deep talent pool, globally competitive industries and vibrant innovation ecosystem.

For instance, ST Engineering has more than 5,000 people in the US, and its subsidiary MAK Technologies has a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as Florida. The Singapore company develops engineering software for American aerospace and defence industries.

Also, air cargo handler and airline caterer SATS operates three cargo terminals at Boston Logan International Airport through its subsidiary Worldwide Flight Services.

“These examples show how our synergies are already powering real business activity and creating jobs,” Tong said.

He added that Massachusetts is home to one of the world’s leading research ecosystems, anchored by institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard.

This complements Singapore as a deep tech and innovation hub in Asia, he said.

“By bringing together Massachusetts’ strengths in scientific discovery and Singapore’s strengths in commercialisation and regional scale, we can help promising technologies move more quickly into the real world.”

Tong also said that Massachusetts and Singapore share similar strengths in advanced manufacturing.

Both have deep industrial roots and advantages in high-value manufacturing, including medical technology, aerospace and precision engineering, he added.

“This creates opportunities for us to work together across the entire spectrum of the value chain.”

Lastly, both also offer strong connectivity, since Massachusetts is a hub for the New England region with both national and global reach, and Singapore, in turn, serves as a gateway to South-east Asia.

“Stronger links between us can help our companies grow across both regions and create opportunities in logistics, cargo handling and supply chain management,” Tong said.

He also witnessed the signing of the agreement between EnterpriseSG and the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment.

This will create more opportunities for companies, investors and institutions on both sides to collaborate, accelerate innovation and bring new solutions to market, he said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said: “This new office will connect Massachusetts companies with new markets, investment and partners across South-east Asia – strengthening our economy and helping the next generation of ground-breaking ideas grow right here at home.”