More options for S'pore companies pursuing IPO

Singapore companies pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) now have more options on where to go public. While this puts more pressure on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as it comes at a time when competition for quality listings is intensifying among global stock exchanges, home-grown companies have also become stronger in terms of quality, profitability and growth potential.

This has reached "a level where international investors have started giving Singapore and Asean-based companies serious consideration", said Deloitte Singapore's Audit and Assurance partner Tay Hwee Ling, adding: "It's a healthy development for the Singapore business community."

The global listing landscape is expected to become more competitive now that Beijing has rolled out new regulations increasing scrutiny of Chinese firms seeking to go public on foreign stock markets.

Meanwhile, the US authorities will enforce a rule that requires foreign companies to open their books to scrutiny or risk being kicked off the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq within three years. China and Hong Kong are the only two jurisdictions that refuse to allow the inspections.

The new rules in the United States and China have led to the delisting of ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing from the NYSE last month and discouraged Chinese firms such as online car-services platform Tuhu and logistics firm Lalamove from floating in the US.

Both the US and Hong Kong bourses are now courting new IPOs in South-east Asia. This coincides with rising interest in the region by international investors, particularly in tech start-ups and unicorns, said EY Singapore and Asean managing partner Max Loh.

Ms Christina Bao, managing director and co-head of sales and marketing at HKEX, the Hong Kong stock exchange, said investor interest for South-east Asian new economy companies and unicorns, or companies achieving valuations of US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) without being listed on the stock market, has spiked over the past two years.

Currently, around 100 South-east Asian companies are listed on the HKEX.

Ms Bao said it is the right time for Hong Kong to raise efforts to draw more IPOs from Asean. "There is a growing number of super apps in Asean that are similar to China. Issuers from South-east Asia will find many peer comparisons on the HKEX."

She added that there is strong appetite from investors in the new economy sector, with IPO proceeds raised by new economy companies rising to 87 per cent of the total proceeds raised in 2021 compared with 64 per cent in 2020.

Nasdaq chairman of Asia-Pacific Bob McCooey said US investors are "very interested" in South-east Asia unicorns like Grab, as they "serve as a proxy for the growth of the region and investors are able to access several different businesses through Grab's super app".

Grab's Nasdaq debut last month is the biggest float by a South-east Asian firm in the US. Another Singapore company, Tencent-backed online gaming and e-commerce company Sea, went public on the NYSE in 2017.

Acumen Diagnostics, which develops polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19, is planning a Nasdaq listing soon.

Acumen founder Ong Siew Hua said: "We want to expand our range of tests and add vaccines to our product line, for example. The US has a record for deep-tech listings and investors are familiar with medtech."

While the growing number of Singapore companies exploring overseas listings would give the SGX a run for its money, this also represents an opportunity for the local bourse to strengthen its foothold as the exchange of choice for companies in selected sectors, such as real estate investment trusts (Reits), said EY's Mr Loh.

Mr John Stewart, chief executive of Digital Core Reit, a pure play data centre Reit, said the Republic was its first choice to list.

"The Singapore Reit regime offers the flexibility we need to list a global portfolio of assets. As most of our data centres are located in North America, listing in Singapore also opens up a new pool of investors outside of the US."

In 2021, the SGX saw eight new IPOs, down 27 per cent from 2020. However, around US$1.2 billion in proceeds was raised, up 19 per cent year on year, according to EY.

Mr Marat Devlet-Kildeyev, CEO of Russia-based crop producer Don Agro, which listed on Catalist in October 2020, said the company concluded that Singapore would give it the best valuations as well as a "liquid and transparent" listing regime after looking at stock exchanges in Stockholm, Warsaw, Toronto and London.

Home-grown construction firm Alpina will start trading on Catalist on Friday.

Its executive chairman and CEO, Mr Low Siong Yong, said that while a Hong Kong float had been considered, "we believe Singapore is a better option, as it enables us to be close to our business partners, suppliers and customers".