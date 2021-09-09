More businesses switching to digital name cards

With increasing digitalisation during the Covid-19 pandemic, the common name card is becoming a thing of the past.

Switching to digital cards is good for the environment and can save money, but it is a blow for some printing businesses.

In a contactless world, many have ditched physical name cards for digital ones.

In March, OCBC Bank rolled out digital business cards for its employees as part of its digital transformation efforts. Prior to this, the bank was getting more than one million business cards printed annually, at a cost of about $100,000.

Said Ms Koh Ching Ching, head of group brand and communications at OCBC: "As part of our digital transformation efforts, we have invested in technology and digital capabilities to enable the roll-out of a wide range of digital solutions not just for our customers but for our employees as well.

"While the potential cost savings may be substantial, the larger focus is to promote environmentally friendly behaviour not just among our employees but also the wider community."

Ms Koh added that the initiative, aligned with the bank's sustainability agenda, which aims to reduce paper usage, has enabled employees of OCBC and Bank of Singapore in 15 markets, including Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, to share their business cards digitally via mobile phones.

This can be done by scanning a QR code that is generated after the employee launches the digital business card sharing function on the bank's human resource mobile application.

The recipient's mobile phone must scan the QR code. The employee's name, designation and contact details will then be automatically added as a contact on the recipient's mobile phone.

Ms Koh said the bank aims to do away with physical business cards and go fully digital in this aspect in Singapore by the year end and across all other markets by 2023.

MANY BENEFITS Not only can we do our part in protecting the environment by cutting down on paper usage, we also don't have to worry about customers losing our contacts as our contact details are immediately saved into their mobile phones' contact list. MR JASON LIM, director of LCH Logistics, who switched to using digital name cards in July.

In the public sector, 42 agencies have adopted the use of digital business cards, under the Workpal app rolled out by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Workpal is a mobile application for public officers across the Government to access their employee and workplace-related services.

A GovTech spokesman said the digital business card was developed in-house by the agency. It is "provided at no cost to government agencies as part of GovTech's contribution" to the whole-of-Government corporate digitalisation effort.

As more entities adopt digital business cards, some printing companies told The Straits Times that demand for printed cards has fallen by as much as 70 per cent since March last year.

Said Mr Jimmy Tseng, who runs Xprint in Chinatown: "Most people are working from home and with our borders still closed to many countries, it's inevitable that the demand for business cards has dropped."

Mr Tseng who specialises in instant printing of business cards and fliers, said his business thrived on events and conferences held in Singapore. But for the first time, he suffered losses last year because of the pandemic.

Mr Tseng, who has been in the printing business for more than 30 years and employs three part-timers, is not optimistic that demand will return as more businesses have switched to using digital name cards.

Mr Jonathon Lim set up Singapore Digital Name Card last October when he noticed people sending photos of their physical business cards to one another, in order to avoid contact.

Since then, he has helped more than 100 businesses, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, design and create digital name cards.

Mr Jason Lim, director of LCH Logistics, said he switched to using digital name cards in July.

"Not only can we do our part in protecting the environment by cutting down on paper usage, we also don't have to worry about customers losing our contacts as our contact details are immediately saved into their mobile phones' contact list," he said.