Moody's puts Genting S'pore under review for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service has placed its A3 issuer rating on mainboard-listed Genting Singapore under review for a downgrade, the agency said on Monday. The review follows Malaysia's move to restrict movement for two weeks from today to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Genting Singapore also said that it has cut salaries of senior management and managerial staff by 9 per cent to 18 per cent as part of cost-control measures. Executive directors will take an 18 per cent cut in their base salary, while non-executive directors' fees will be reduced by 15 per cent for the first quarter of the year, said the group in a profit guidance note.

The base salary for all managerial staff has also been cut by 9 per cent to 18 per cent. Employees have been encouraged to take no-pay or annual leave during this period, said the group.

Moody's noted that the review reflects the weakening credit quality of Genting Berhad, which could pose risks to Genting Singapore's rating.

It expects Genting Singapore's earnings to decline by around 35 per cent from last year, but noted that the firm's credit metrics will remain strong.

It also expects the firm to maintain "excellent liquidity", helped by its cash position of $3.9 billion, compared with a gross balance sheet debt of $261 million, as at Dec 31 last year.

Genting Singapore shares closed down 3.1 per cent at 62 cents yesterday.

