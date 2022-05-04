Monday's flash crash in European stocks highlights risks from algo trades

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - A rare flash crash in European stocks on Monday (May 2) was caused by a Citigroup trader and highlights the risks from computer-initiated sell orders exacerbating a single human error.

A trader at Citi's London desk made an error inputting a transaction, sending shares across the continent tumbling and briefly wiping out 300 billion euros (S$437 billion) in market value.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index slumped as much as 8 per cent in just five minutes before 10am CET on Monday, but quickly recovered most of the losses.

"The problem is not the mistake per se, but all the algorithms and stops that were triggered," said John Plassard, a director at Mirabaud & Cie. "It shows the market is always vulnerable to human error and that algorithms and various CTAs are far too present in markets," he added, referring to the commodity trading advisers that often use rapid systematic orders to pursue market trends.

On Monday, there was added pressure: a public holiday in the UK left European stock markets with about a quarter less liquidity than normal, giving the remaining trades an outsized chance of moving prices.

It was "the worst day possible for this to happen," Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager Manfred Piontke Vermoegensverwalt EK in Germany, said by phone. While the circumstances were unusual, he said the flash crash demonstrated a broader need to take action and prevent such moves in the future.

"We shouldn't wait for the regulator to do something, that'll take too long - instead, brokers, banks and stock exchanges need to implement changes now, such as introducing circuit breakers," he said.

Black Monday

The term "flash crash" became part of the market's lingo after the Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered around 1,000 points in May 2010, wiping out nearly US$1 trillion (S$1.38 trillion) in shareholder value before mostly rebounding in a matter of minutes.

Flash crashes are examples of extreme market volatility or structural problems and they can erode investor confidence.

Most are the result of human error, such as "fat finger" mistakes where a trader may accidentally add an extra zero to an order or accidentally request a large order be immediately executed rather than dripped into the market. They can also be caused by computer glitches and algorithms gone wild.

Previous sudden crashes include the slide in the pound in 2016, as well as Wall Street's Black Monday in October 1987 and the flash crash in May 2010.

In the United States, regulators have tried to stave off further shocks to share prices with new rules including greater disclosure for big traders, as well as circuit breakers to cool off overheated price moves and curbs on algos to prevent shares moving too quickly.

Europe, though, governs its markets mostly on a country-by-country basis.