Fears of mm2 Asia sinking under a mountain of debt are overdone, said the company's executive chairman Melvin Ang.

The mainboard-listed company, which owns the Cathay cinema franchise in Singapore, earlier this month announced it was closing The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road as part of a "cost rationalisation process". But in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Mr Ang said mm2 is well on its way to strengthening its balance sheet and boosting its earnings.