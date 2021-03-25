Mixed reactions from patients of Novu Aesthetics to offers of help

A businessman who owns two aesthetic clinic and beauty companies has offered to help patients of the beleaguered Novu Aesthetics clinic chain.

Dr Kelvin Chua, who founded SL Aesthetic and SkinLab The Medical Spa chain, said he has no connection with Novu and its owners but is allowing its patients to redeem the remaining value in their prepaid treatment packages at his clinics.

Patients told The Straits Times that they have mixed reactions to the offer. Retiree Marion Ng, 54, appreciates the gesture but said it would be difficult to show official receipts showing credit balances with Novu.

"I am in a group chat with over 130 patients and all of us do not have any receipt. We were not given any after our treatments," she added.

Another patient, a 50-year-old administration manager who declined to be named, said: "I appreciate the kind offer, but I believe the clinics would also try to get us to sign up for their packages after giving us one or two free treatments."

Ms Ng said she has come across other aesthetic clinics that are also willing to offer a discount to Novu patients if they buy their packages.

Dr Chua told the media yesterday that he sincerely wants to help Novu's patients who have been left "high and dry in the sudden closure of Novu Aesthetics".

"When this saga happened, I don't think it is good for the industry and our image. It will affect a lot of aesthetic clinics... Consumers will lose their confidence.

"I think it is very sad. This is not the first time a clinic or spa chain closed down."

Novu Aesthetics shut all its outlets on March 15 with the management saying the move was to protect staff from patients who turned abusive after failing to get treatment.

The medical aesthetic chain of clinics, which runs under a subsidiary of the troubled Novena Global Healthcare co-founded by Singaporean cousins Nelson and Terence Loh, said it was facing a lack of funds. That had seen doctors taken off the roster and some staff left unpaid.

Novu declined to say how many patients are affected by the closure. The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has received at least 86 complaints against the company and other entities under the Novu brand since Feb 1.

Case president Lim Biow Chuan said he is not aware of the offers by SL Aesthetic and SkinLab.

"Should affected consumers be keen... , they are advised to carefully go through and be fully agreeable to the terms and conditions of such offers. Consumers should assess if the offer is suitable for them before they commit as they would be entering into a separate agreement with the new entity.

"Notwithstanding any offer made by a third party, consumers are not precluded from seeking redress against Novu Aesthetics and other entities under the Novu brand," he added.