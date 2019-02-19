Mixed martial arts' One Championship names new group president

Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation, One Championship, has promoted Mr Teh Hua Fung to group president, it announced yesterday.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Teh was chief financial officer and chairman of Greater China at One Championship, where he was responsible for various aspects of operations including finance, human resources, corporate development, media rights and digital partnerships.

He also led key strategic projects globally and oversaw the company's Greater China business, the statement said.

Before One Championship, he was a principal at global private equity firm TPG Capital, where he was a senior member of the South-east Asia investment team. He also served on TPG's China and US teams.

A taekwondo black-belt holder, Mr Teh graduated from Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the men's varsity basketball team. He is also a member of The Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Mr Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive officer of One Championship, said: "Hua Fung has helped One Championship enormously across multiple departments with his leadership, strategic thinking and execution."