MIT buying 60% stake in 14 US data centres for $294m

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) will buy the remaining interest held by its sponsor in 14 US data centres for US$210.9 million (S$294 million).

The 60 per cent stake to be acquired is held by Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust (MRDCT), in which MIT has a 40 per cent interest.

Mapletree DC Ventures, a wholly owned unit of MIT's sponsor Mapletree Investments, holds the other 60 per cent in MRDCT. The acquisition will result in MIT holding all of the 14 data centres.

The agreed property value of the MRDCT portfolio on a 60 per cent basis is US$494 million, MIT's manager said yesterday.

On a 100 per cent basis, its agreed value of US$823.3 million is a discount of 0.7 per cent to an independent valuation by Newmark Knight Frank Valuation & Advisory.

MIT announced a proposed private placement to raise gross proceeds of at least $350 million to fully fund the proposed acquisition as it called for a trading halt yesterday morning.

The placement of 128 million new units in MIT will be at an issue price of between $2.732 and $2.8 per unit. There is also an option to issue more new units to raise a further $50 million.

The issue price range represents a discount of between 5 per cent and 2.6 per cent to MIT's volume-weighted average price of $2.8745 on Monday.

Its manager said fully financing the acquisition with proceeds from the private placement will ensure the move will provide overall distribution per unit (DPU) accretion to investors while keeping a well-balanced capital structure.

On a pro forma basis, assuming that the proposed acquisition was completed on March 31, the DPU of MIT would increase from 12.24 cents to 12.66 cents while its net asset value would rise from $1.62 to $1.68.

Mr Tham Kuo Wei, chief executive of MIT's manager, said the proposed acquisition will increase MIT's exposure to the resilient data centre segment and deepen its presence in the United States, the largest data centre market in the world.

MIT's assets under management will increase from $5.9 billion to $6.6 billion after the deal is completed.

The 14 data centres are on freehold land in established markets across the US. They are 97.4 per cent leased to 15 established tenants, including Fortune 500 corporations, with a weighted average lease to expiry of about 4.6 years.

About 97.8 per cent have annual rental escalations of 2 per cent and above.