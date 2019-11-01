MindChamps Preschool opens $6.6m flagship centre in Sydney

MindChamps Preschool has opened a A$7 million (S$6.6 million), 94-place flagship centre in Australia that caters to children aged six weeks to six years, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday night.

Located in Frenchs Forest, Sydney, the purpose-built centre's classrooms each have six learning zones - reading and writing, numeracy, construction, drama, arts and crafts, and inquiry-based play.

It has a full industrial kitchen with a chef who will prepare farm-to-fork meals with the involvement of the children.

The children will also care for and harvest from a kitchen garden.

Early learning educators at MindChamps undergo mandatory professional training of up to 200 hours in addition to the required qualifications. This ensures that they are compliant with the MindChamps Champion Gold Standard, said the firm.

The flagship centre was opened by Australian Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard and MindChamps founder, chief executive and executive chairman David Chiem.

Said Mr Hazzard: "There is nothing more important than an education and nothing more valuable than an educator who can inspire.

"The whole structure and ethos of MindChamps are around that. On behalf of the New South Wales government and the community, we love having you here."

MindChamps said earlier this year that it would focus on Australia, with an aim to have 100 centres operating within three years in a nationwide network across all capital cities. It now runs more than 20 centres across the country.

The mainboard-listed company's shares closed up 1.9 per cent at 54.5 cents yesterday.