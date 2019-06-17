MindChamps buying Serangoon preschool from franchisee for $3.2m

SINGAPORE - MindChamps PreSchool Limited will buy the entire shareholding in MindChamps PreSchool @ Buangkok Private Limited (MPB) from franchisee Zhao ShuZhen for $3.2 million.

The mainboard-listed company's wholly owned subsidiary, MindChamps PreSchool Singapore, will purchase the Serangoon childcare centre using a combination of cash from the group's initial public offering (IPO) proceeds and an acquisition loan.

As at Sept 30, 2018, the book value of MPB stood at $495,130 and its net tangible asset value was $438,950.

The company said the acquisition is in the ordinary course of expansion of its business, but it is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated earnings per share and/or net tangible assets per share for FY2019.

MindChamps shares were down 0.78 per cent, or $0.005, at $0.635 as at 3.49pm.