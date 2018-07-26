Middle-market firms here upbeat: Poll

Singapore respondents in the Ernst & Young survey cite overseas expansion and mergers and acquisitions most often as their growth strategies. The most-cited main external risk was slow or flat global growth, about which more than four in 10 respondents here were concerned.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
30 min ago

9 in 10 expect growth over global average rate of 6%; overseas expansion often cited as key

janiceh@sph.com.sg

Middle-market firms in Singapore are optimistic, with nine in 10 expecting growth in excess of the global average growth rate of 6 per cent, according to the annual EY Growth Barometer released yesterday.

Middle-market firms are those with sizeable annual revenues that fall centrally within the market in which they operate. Thus, they straddle the middle market between smaller companies and the billion-dollar giants.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2018, with the headline 'Middle-market firms here upbeat: Poll'.
