Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer

SINGAPORE - Insolvent Midas Holdings will undergo liquidation pending instructions from the courts after it failed to get a rescue deal from Hong Kong-listed CRRC Corp.

In filing to the Singapore Exchange on Monday (April 1), the aluminium train components supplier reported an unaudited net liability position of $47.1 million as at end-2018. The negative equity included $81.1 million of net current liabilities and just $4.1 million of current assets.

Midas said that on Sept 26, 2018, court documents indicated that Hong Kong-listed CRRC Corp has been awarded the 12.44 per cent stake that belonged to former executive chairman Chen Wei Ping. If transferred, those shares will make CRRC the single largest shareholder of Midas.

However, "efforts to initiate a discussion with CRRC with a view to rescuing the company was not successful", Midas said.

"In the meantime, many government agencies are pressing Midas to file annual returns, file tax returns, hold (its annual general meeting)," the company said.

"In the absence of a rescue and dwindling funds, Midas will be unable to maintain its listing status" in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company also faces a statutory demand from executive director Xu Wei Dong for unpaid salaries due to him.

Midas said that because it "does not have funds to contest this and other legal actions that other creditors may decide to take", the company will be liquidated when ordered to by the court.

Midas shares have been suspended since February 2018 when the company discovered certained financial irregularities. In March 2018, the company's independent directors lodged a police report with the the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department.