Micron warning adds to fears of evaporating demand for chips

TAIPEI • Micron Technology became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn.

In the United States, the Philadelphia Semiconductor index sank 4.6 per cent on Tuesday with all 30 members in the red, its biggest fall in about two months.

In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics to SK Hynix and Tokyo Electron slumped.

Investors are growing increasingly skittish over the possibility that the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling towards a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy investments in capacity.

"We continue to believe we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade, and possibly since 2001, given the expectation of a recession and inventory build," Mr Christopher Danely, a Citigroup analyst, said in a report. "We expect every company in our coverage universe and every end market to experience a correction."

The warning from Micron came after disappointing results from Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Highlighting the speed with which demand is evaporating, Micron said orders have deteriorated since the company last gave an update just over a month ago. While the personal computer market had already been in a slump, the weakness in demand is now spreading widely.

"Compared to our last earnings call, we see further weakening in demand because of adjustments broadening outside of just consumers to other parts of the market, including data centres, industrial and automotive," Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told Bloomberg Television.

Said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya: "It appears to be a challenging market for everyone after both Nvidia and Micron had to slash their outlooks."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers stocked up on smartphones and computers as they worked and studied from home. Corporations poured money into technology too, especially data centres that could be used to enable remote workers.

The average wait times for semiconductors soared to 27 weeks in June, with companies from Toyota Motor to Apple losing out on billions of dollars in sales because they could not get enough chips.

Before the pandemic, average lead times were typically less than 15 weeks.