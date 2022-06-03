Meta's COO Sandberg to leave after 14 years

SAN FRANCISCO • Meta Platforms chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, is leaving the company after 14 years, she said in a Facebook post.

The announcement on Wednesday initially sent the social media firm's shares down 4 per cent, but the stock was nearly flat in after-hours trade.

The 52-year-old's departure marks an end of an era for Facebook owner Meta, which is shifting its focus towards hardware products and the "metaverse" after years of scandals over privacy abuses and the spread of conspiratorial content on its platforms.

The second-in-command to founder Zuckerberg, she is one of the most visible executives at the company and the lead architect of its often-criticised advertisement business model.

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," she wrote.

Chief growth officer Javier Olivan will take over as chief operating officer, Mr Zuckerberg said in a separate Facebook post, although he added that he did not plan to replace Ms Sandberg's role directly within the company's existing structure.

"I think Meta has reached the point where it makes sense for our product and business groups to be more closely integrated, rather than having all the business and operations functions organised separately from our products," he said.

Mr Olivan has worked at Meta for more than 14 years and has led teams handling Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Ms Sandberg said in her post that she will continue to serve on Meta's board after leaving the company in autumn. When asked about her next steps, she told Reuters she was focusing on philanthropy at a "critical moment for women".

"We've hired so many great leaders. I feel really good about that. The next leadership team is in place to take the company forward," she said.

Ms Sandberg has been a staunch defender of Facebook, arguing that the company was learning from its mistakes and honing its systems to better police against harmful content.

She told Reuters last year that she and Mr Zuckerberg had a responsibility to fix systems that had failed, while rejecting reports that she was losing power at the company as Mr Zuckerberg took a more active role in her traditional areas of responsibility.

Ms Sandberg's tenure covered both Facebook's original settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission in 2011 for privacy violations and a subsequent blockbuster US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) settlement for violations of the earlier deal.

She and Mr Zuckerberg were among those that then-Commissioner Rohit Chopra said should have faced more investigation for their roles in the company's behaviour.

Under her leadership, the company was buffeted by revelations in 2018 that United Kingdom consultancy Cambridge Analytica had improperly acquired data on millions of its United States users to target election advertising.

She courted more criticism when she told Reuters early last year that rallies by rioters, such as the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol, were largely organised on other platforms, although researchers had identified similar activity on Facebook as well.

REUTERS