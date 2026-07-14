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Meta used AI to target employees with medical conditions for lay-offs, claims lawsuit

Twenty-six former employees have sued Meta for allegedly targeting them for retrenchment.

OAKLAND, California – Twenty-six former employees of Meta Platforms have filed a lawsuit against the tech company, accusing it of using AI-powered software that disproportionately targeted people with disabilities or who took medical leave in selecting people for mass lay-offs.

The lawsuit, filed in an Oakland, California, federal court late on July 13, says that the company relied on factors such as productivity and AI token usage when it began slashing thousands of jobs earlier in 2026, disadvantaging people who missed work because of medical conditions.

Meta earlier in 2026 said it planned to lay off 10 per cent of its global workforce, or nearly 8,000 people, beginning in May, with more job cuts coming later.

The 26 plaintiffs, who filed the lawsuit anonymously, are accusing Meta of violating federal and state laws that ban discrimination or retaliation against workers who have disabilities, take medical leave or are pregnant.

The plaintiffs come from six states, including California and New York, plus the District of Columbia.

A Meta spokesman said on July 14 that the claims lack merit.

“Workforce management and organisational decisions were and are made by people, not AI,” he said. REUTERS