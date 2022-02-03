Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms shares sank more than 20 per cent late on Wednesday (Feb 2) as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

The tech giant said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter because it faced increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter, showing no growth compared with the previous quarter. Monthly active users grew at their slowest quarterly rate in at least three years.

The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporised US$200 billion (S$269.4 billion) worth of its market value, with another US$15 billion in value lost from peers Twitter, Snap and Pinterest.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet, which posted record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, were down nearly 2 per cent.

Meta, which has the second-largest digital ad platform in the world after Google, had previously warned its advertising business faced "significant uncertainty" in the fourth quarter.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of US$27 billion to US$29 billion. Analysts were expecting US$30.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple's changes to its operating software give users the preference to allow tracking of their activity online, making it harder for advertisers who rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

"It's clear that there are many big roadblocks ahead as Meta faces tough new competition for ad revenue such as TikTok, and as it contends with ongoing ad targeting and measurement challenges from Apple's iOS changes," said Insider Intelligence analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to US$33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from US$28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the earnings release.

Net loss from Meta's Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business, was US$10.2 billion for the full year 2021, compared with a US$6.6 billion loss the previous year.