Merger vote process same as any in S'pore: Sabana Reit

There is "nothing unusual or improper" about the voting procedures adopted for the proposed merger of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) and ESR-Reit.

Sabana Reit's manager said in a bourse filing yesterday, in response to concerns raised by the deal's key opponents, that the procedures apply equally to all unit holders of the trust.

The voting procedures are the same as those adopted in all Reit mergers in Singapore to date, in that unit holders - including nominee companies and custodians - were allowed to appoint only one proxy, and unit holders could vote their units only in one direction.

Sabana Reit is seeking approval for an amendment to its trust deed to allow appointment of only one proxy for the scheme meeting (versus two proxies for any meeting of the Reit) by custodians. If approved at tomorrow's extraordinary general meeting, this will be applicable for the scheme meeting later that day, when unit holders vote on the merger.

Quarz Capital Management and Black Crane Capital raised concerns that this voting process may be stacked against their interests. The two activist funds have for months opposed the controversial merger as a "panic sell" of Sabana Reit at a substantial discount.

In a Nov 30 letter to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, they flagged potential "voting irregularities" as a result of the "one-proxy rule" for custodians or nominee companies (typically banks or brokers) submitting the vote of unit holders who are their clients.

The fund managers claimed the restrictions, for custodians to submit only one proxy form, would mean that custodians cannot fully represent all unit holders' votes. They also said certain custodian banks were determining their proxy vote using either an "offsetting" or a "simple majority" rule.

For example, assuming investors A and B held Sabana Reit units via a custodian bank, and A submits three votes in favour while B submits two votes against, a custodian using the "simple majority" rule would submit three votes in favour but none against the merger.

But under the "offsetting" rule, the custodian would submit only one vote in favour.

Yesterday, the Sabana Reit manager noted that it is not privy to and has no control over the internal processes of the nominee companies and custodians or how they take instructions from their clients.

The unit registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services, will receive and count the proxy forms, after which the scrutineer, DrewCorp Services, will verify the forms.

