MeGroup lands first Hyundai dealership, to use $329,000 of IPO proceeds

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed MeGroup has snagged its first Hyundai dealership, with the rights to operate a Hyundai 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre in Bandar Bukit Raja in Klang, Selangor, awarded by the make's official Malaysian distributor Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors.

For the purpose of the award, MeGroup will incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary called MN Automart, under its existing unit Menang Nusantara Holdings, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday (April 16).

MeGroup intends to raise the issued and paid-up capital of MN Automart to RM1 million (around $300,000), to be funded by $329,000 from its initial public offering proceeds of $1.8 million.

The group said the deal is not expected to have any material impact on its net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

The dealership is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2019, and will offer new Hyundai models such as Elantra, IONIQ, Tucson, SantaFe and Starex.

Prior to the commencement of operations, MeGroup will be required to seek Sime Darby's approval for the design, structure and layout plan of the new dealership. At the same time, it also needs to secure a banker's guarantee of RM100,00 in favour of Sime Darby as a performance security deposit.

The award brings the MeGroyp's number of automobile dealerships to seven, including a recently acquired third Peugeot dealership.

MeGroup shares closed flat at $0.20 on Tuesday as at 12.52pm.