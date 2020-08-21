Medtecs International is top stock for S'pore on back of 5,000% surge

Shares of Medtecs International, a maker of medical apparel, traded at just a few cents at the beginning of the year before the coronavirus pandemic roiled financial markets.

Now they are up almost 5,000 per cent.

Supernormal demand for essential reusable hospital garb and disposable personal protective equipment and workwear has helped the Taipei-headquartered company's net income grow about 100 times in the six months ended June 30, compared with the previous year.

The stock is the top performer for Singapore and among the best in the global healthcare supply sector this year.

Yesterday, shares of Catalist-listed Medtecs closed unchanged at $1.85 from the previous day.

They had started trading this year at 3.7 cents.

"Profit for the second half will be better than that in the first half with current orders in hand," Medtecs chief executive William Yang said.

He added that his firm is helping the Philippines build its protective equipment inventory and is in talks to supply institutional agencies in the United States and Europe.

Medtecs' surge illustrates how the pandemic has made medical-related stocks some of Asia's top performers. Singapore's disposable glovemaker UG Healthcare has soared 1,827 per cent this year, while Malaysia's Top Glove has jumped 477 per cent to become the biggest gainer in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Despite the impressive surge in healthcare stocks, investors should assess the pace of infections and the likelihood of a vaccine being developed before buying, said Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

"Investors need to be careful because when we get the vaccine, there will be a surplus of things like masks, gloves and other medical wear," he said.

Mr Tang's advice may be worth heeding, especially as hopes for a treatment grow.

Last week, Russia announced the world's first Covid-19 vaccine amid international scepticism, while American biotechnology company Moderna reached a deal with the Trump administration to supply its experimental vaccine to the US.

Prospects for a cure may already be taking some steam out of the health sector's eye-popping rallies.

Shares in the world's biggest glove-makers, such as Top Glove, Hartalega Holdings and Supermax, have dropped from their all-time highs reached earlier this month.

"There is no way that healthcare companies will be able to sustain the Covid-19-led demand," Mr Tang said. "When a vaccine comes, it will be over."

BLOOMBERG