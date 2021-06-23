MC Payment to hold 2nd EGM for decision on board removals

MC Payment will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 30 deciding on the removal of all its board directors save for one.

Controlling shareholder Ching Chiat Kwong is seeking the removal of Mr Albert Cheok, Mr Anthony Koh, Mr Kim Moon Soo, Dr Lillian Koh and Mr Ong Kim Huat from the digital payment service company's board.

Mr Ching sent a second requisition notice, dated May 31, for the removal of the directors, following his first requisition notice asking to add five directors to the board, including himself.

The resolutions for the first requisition notice will be put to a vote at a separate EGM on June 30.

In a bourse filing yesterday, MC Payment's board announced amendments to the ordinary resolutions to be put to a vote in the second EGM.

It said chief executive Anthony Koh and chief operating officer Kim cannot be removed as directors of any of MC Payment's subsidiaries as its shareholders "are not empowered" to do so. These subsidiaries are separate legal entities with different shareholders, the board added.

MC Payment last week said it "cannot agree" with Mr Ching's assertion that the firm's poor financial performance has made it necessary for him to safeguard his investment by asking for a board revamp.

Shares of MC Payment ended four cents, or 6.84 per cent, down at 54.5 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES