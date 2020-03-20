MAS ban for 6 guilty of fraud, dishonesty in finance industry

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said it has issued prohibition orders ranging from six to 12 years on six individuals, who were formerly insurance agents and bank employees.

Separately, it said it has imposed a $400,000 composition penalty on licensed trust company TMF Trustees Singapore for failure to comply with anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements.

The prohibition orders, which took effect on Wednesday, were meted out following the six individuals' convictions in the State Courts for fraud and dishonesty. Their cases are not related.

Poh Kim Chuan, former representative of Great Eastern Life Assurance, was slapped with the highest ban at 12 years. He had misappropriated a total of almost $190,823 between 2007 and 2012 from 32 policyholders. He was sentenced to 34 months' jail.

Chew Kheng Swee and Yap Bin Chun each face a 10-year prohibition order.

Chew, a former representative of Prudential Singapore, had cheated five victims of a total of $325,310 by getting them to make lump-sum premium payments for insurance policies and later using the money for his own purposes. He was sentenced to 45 months' jail.

Yap, a former representative of United Overseas Bank, had cheated his client of $218,000 from his unit trust investments.

While being investigated by the police for this offence, he cheated a second victim of $20,000. He was sentenced to 42 months' jail.

William Lin, a former representative of OCBC Bank, was given a ban for eight years, while Allan Lam, who had represented AIA Singapore, and Kelvin Goh, who had represented NTUC Income, were banned for six years.

The six individuals were banned from providing financial advisory services and taking part in any management, director, or substantial shareholder role of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act.

Four of them were banned from carrying on business or taking part in the management of any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act.

Yap was also banned from performing any regulated activities, taking part in any management, director or substantial shareholder role of any capital market licensee under the Securities and Futures Act.

TMF had failed to comply with MAS' anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements between June 2011 and April 2018.

MAS had assessed that the firm did not exercise sufficient oversight and risked Singapore being used as a conduit for money-laundering and terrorism financing activities.

TMF did not verify the source of wealth for settlers of trusts who presented higher risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.

It also failed to monitor, on an ongoing basis, the transactions of trust relevant parties.

Particularly, TMF did not scrutinise such transactions to ensure consistency with its knowledge of the trust relevant parties' business and risk profile as well as the source of funds.

MAS said that TMF has paid the $400,000 composition penalty in full.

TMF has also identified and sought to address the root cause of the failures, with the assistance of an independent consultant.

Prompt remedial measures to address all deficiencies were also taken.

To focus on remediation efforts, the company also voluntarily refrained from accepting new trust customers for three months.

