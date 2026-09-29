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MAS appoints five new asset managers, to inject $1.45b to boost Singapore equities

SINGAPORE – Five more asset managers have been announced to help boost the Singapore equities market, as part of earlier efforts to inject liquidity and vibrancy into the local scene.

They are the third batch of asset managers under the $6.5 billion Equity Market Development Programme, which was first announced in 2025 to revive the local market.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will place $1.45 billion with these newly appointed managers, taking the total allocation to $5.4 billion.

The asset managers are Amundi, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Asset Management, M&G Investments and Natixis Investment Managers.

The announcements were made at the SuperReturn Asia Conference on Sept 29 by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, who is also deputy chairman of MAS.

Chee said the earlier two batches of asset managers have laid a strong foundation. MAS allocated $3.95 billion across nine appointed asset managers in the first two batches.

“These managers have begun deploying capital into Singapore equities and building investment capabilities here,” he said, noting that there has been strong industry interest in the programme.

“This third batch will further deepen investment capabilities and support the creation of quality jobs in Singapore,” he added.

“The managers have strong track records in regional markets and are committed to continue making significant allocations to Singapore as an integral part of their investment strategies.”

MAS is reviewing the proposals for a fourth batch of asset managers and will announce them in 2027. Chee said local and international fund managers which have not been appointed still have a chance to join the programme.

He also announced a $20 million “market making” sleeve under the Grant for Equity Market Singapore scheme , which helps to improve trading efficiency and increase the number of institutional grade stocks.

“This can raise trading interest in SGX-listed stocks and support greater demand through improved execution efficiency,” he said.

This scheme will target new listings and the “middle segment” of small and mid-cap stocks that already have sufficient trading activity.

“The aim is to improve trading liquidity and narrow the execution costs of these stocks,” Chee said.

Around 80 stocks outside the Straits Times Index are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Chee added: “Together, these efforts will deepen institutional and retail participation in Singapore equities, making our public markets a more effective destination for listings, financing and exits within the broader capital ecosystem.”

Growing Singapore as an asset management hub

Chee noted that Singapore will continue building on its strengths to enhance its attractiveness as a leading asset management hub.

In August, a set of measures was announced, including tax exemption for profit-related returns from fund management services provided to qualifying funds. Further details will be shared during Budget 2027.

Chee said: “We have received strong interest from asset managers since the announcement in August. They have given us feedback that the measures are very welcome and will position Singapore strongly to grow the asset management sector.”

He added that fund managers establishing or expanding their activities in Singapore can also expect a clear and efficient licensing process. Over the past three years, MAS has received more than 500 applications for fund management licen ces.

In addition, to anchor asset management talent in the Republic, there will also be a new investment management track under the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass (ONE Pass), to be more flexible with how applicants can meet the qualifying salary.

Applicants will be allowed to meet the ONE pass qualifying salary of $30,000 through a combination of a minimum fixed monthly salary of $15,000, as well as other variable components of compensation. This will kick in from late January 2027.

“The proposed changes provide greater flexibility to attract and anchor asset management talent in Singapore, while ensuring that the ONE Pass continues to target global leaders and senior investment professionals with the potential to contribute or are already contributing significantly to Singapore’s asset management industry,” Chee said.

At the same time, he added that efforts will continue in deepening the local talent pipeline in asset management and the broader financial sector in Singapore.

Strengthening the growth capital ecosystem

Chee said: “A strong asset management industry is only one part of what makes a leading financial centre. Equally important is a vibrant capital and financing ecosystem that supports capital formation, investment and growth.”

As part of this, Singapore needs to support companies through different stages of growth, he added. There must also be broadening exits and capital recycling options, alongside deeper capabilities across the financing chain.

The Growth Capital Workgroup was convened earlier in 2026 to examine the broader growth capital ecosystem, including how companies access capital as they scale, how investors realise investments, and how capital can be recycled into new opportunities.

Chee said: “We will review our policy and regulatory frameworks to see where improvements can be made.

“The aim is for our regulatory frameworks to remain risk-proportionate, not zero-risk, so that we can facilitate investment, innovation and growth; while maintaining our reputation as a trusted financial hub with appropriate safeguards and high standards.”