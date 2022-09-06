Markets scream warning over new UK PM's mammoth task

LONDON - A currency near its lowest in decades, an unprecedented surge in government borrowing costs and record underperformance in domestic stocks - such is the dismal scene in markets that awaits Ms Liz Truss, who defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become UK's next prime minister on Monday.

The pound, already down nearly 15 per cent this year versus the United States dollar, had just posted its worst monthly performance since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Meanwhile, borrowing costs for businesses have jumped after six back-to-back rate hikes by the Bank of England (BOE), while expectations of further increases have shot up amid warnings that inflation will spiral further out of control.

One business lobby group has suggested that the country is already in the midst of a recession, pointing to rising energy costs. A decline in household spending and real wages has triggered a swathe of strikes across sectors as a cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.

Investors will be watching closely to see whether policies implemented will mitigate or exacerbate the rout in British assets. Strategists fear that Ms Truss could borrow heavily to fund tax cuts, further damaging Britain's balance sheet.

"She will pick up the economic baton at an incredibly difficult time and there is already speculation - and some frailty in the pound - to suggest that she might just drop the baton," said Mr Steven Barrow from Standard Bank.

Here's a snapshot of what is happening in British markets:

Pound

After a precipitous drop this year, the pound sterling is trading above US$1.15, less than two US cents away from its weakest level since 1985. A gauge of momentum called fear-greed implies that sellers are firmly in control of prices. The currency's weakness is raising the cost of imports, fuelling already-searing inflation.

Government bonds

The rate on two-year government bonds has surged past 3.1 per cent, its highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, shattering investor hopes that the worst of the sell-off was over.