Markets recover but analysts say any rallies may be fleeting

Singapore's Straits Times Index pared gains earlier in the day to close at 3,294.47 yesterday. That is still up 0.56 per cent from Thursday's close, in line with a recovery in Asian shares.

Investors rediscovered their risk appetite overnight after some initial sharp losses - with major US indexes posting gains on Thursday - as traders grappled with the economic and monetary policy implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia.

However, US share futures slipped in early Asian trade, with S&P 500 e-mini futures losing 0.61 per cent and Nasdaq futures down 0.92 per cent.

Analysts worry that any rallies might be fleeting.

"United States President Joe Biden's sanctions and reluctance to pour troops in is providing some relief. But this conflict is going to be a protracted issue and add to global inflationary pressures that will keep central banks on track for tightening," said Mr Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. "It's okay for now, but in the long term the market will be tracking to the downside."

Oil prices, which jumped when the Russian invasion began on Thursday before falling back, rose again yesterday on worries over supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures were up 2 per cent, at US$101.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose, to US$94.46, although both benchmarks were off their highs.

Spot gold, however, fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,910.96 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest level since September 2020 at US$1,973.96, as investors sought safe haven.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries was at 1.95 per cent after an initial slide to 1.84 per cent on Thursday, its biggest daily drop since late November.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, eased 0.12 per cent to 96.98, having risen on Thursday to levels last seen during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian rouble was at 83.43 against the dollar, clawing back from a record low of 89.986.