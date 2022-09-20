Markets in Asia fall on fears of another outsized Fed rate hike

Straits Times Index down 0.4%, in line with regional bourses

Mapletree Logistics Trust best performer; DFI biggest decliner

Losers outnumber gainers 295 to 188 in broader S'pore market

Stock markets in Asia extended last week's rout on Monday, as investors remained cautious over concerns of another outsized rate increase by the United States Federal Reserve this week.

Key bourses in Asia closed in the red.

Malaysia's share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.79 points to 1,451.52.

Hong Kong stocks ended with more losses, with the Hang Seng Index sinking more than 1 per cent to 18,565.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 per cent to 3,115.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.76 per cent to 1,990.36.

Australian shares also ended lower, dragged down by energy and technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3 per cent at 6,719.9 at the close of trade.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.4 per cent to 3,256.31.

Losers outnumbered gainers 295 to 188 in the broader market, as about 1.02 billion securities worth $811 million exchanged hands.

It is not just the expected Fed rate increase of 75 basis points that the market is watching.

Ms Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, said the Bank of England is expected to follow with a 0.5 per cent rise the day after, while the Bank of Japan will meet on Thursday.

"So, strap in, volatility is ahead, especially as there are a plethora of market holidays to commemorate the Queen," she said, referring to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II. "This means market moves this week will be amplified."

Several STI constituents declined by more than 1 per cent on Monday.

The day's top decliner was DFI Retail Group, which fell 2.7 per cent to US$2.54.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the second-highest decliner, dropping 1.9 per cent to $1.01.

Mapletree Logistics Trust was among the few counters to buck the trend, rising 1.2 per cent to $1.71, emerging as the day's best performer.