Markets in Asia close higher, but stocks fall in China and Australia

TOKYO • Asian markets closed higher yesterday after the previous day's tumble, with the focus on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has further strained already tense China-US ties and raised concerns about the long-term impact on the global outlook.

The highest profile trip to the island in 25 years by a US politician was met with condemnation from Beijing, which warned of serious consequences.

Taiwan said more than 20 Chinese military aircraft had flown into the island's air defence identification zone - an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China's air defence zone. The People's Liberation Army was also due to conduct a series of drills.

Beijing views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary.

South Korean shares ended at a more than seven-week high, with the benchmark Kospi up 0.89 per cent at 2,461.45, its highest closing level since June 14.

Japanese shares were up too. The Nikkei share average gained 0.53 per cent to 27,741.90, after shedding 1.42 per cent on Tuesday in its biggest daily loss in three weeks.

The Straits Times Index rose 12.91 points to 3,252.06.

Taiwan shares were up, with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index up slightly, by 0.2 per cent, to 14,777.02, while Hong Kong shares closed with small gains after the previous day's sharp losses, with the Hang Seng Index adding 0.4 per cent to 19,767.09.

However, the Chinese and Australia bourses closed lower.

"Hong Kong shares have recovered around a third of yesterday's losses because of relief that there was no major confrontation overnight," said Mr Steven Leung, executive director for institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "However, investors are going to remain nervous due to the military exercises planned for after Pelosi's departure."

Mr Bao Xiadong from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management said the "short-term implication may be 'sell the rumour, buy the news' as the official response so far remains much more restrained versus what the market has feared".

"But the mid/long-term implication can be more significant, which may be currently overlooked by the market. The official return of the US influence in Asia-Pacific will inevitably accelerate US-China decoupling."

Analysts are also keen to find out what the White House's response will be, particularly ahead of mid-term elections in November with anti-China rhetoric playing well with voters, but President Joe Biden seeking not to further harm economic ties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

