Markets cheer signs of trade war truce

Asian bourses ended higher yesterday, following a record-setting session for United States markets as the US and China showed signs of nearing a trade war truce.

The "phase one" deal is expected to forestall tariffs scheduled for Dec 15, but according to the Financial Times, the Trump administration is considering dropping the tariffs imposed in September as well, to seal the deal with China.

Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 12.23 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,248.63. Japan soared 1.8 per cent to its highest in nearly 13 months, and South Korea gained 0.6 per cent to a six-month high. Markets in Australia, New Zealand, China and Hong Kong all ended higher.

"Global equities have enjoyed a double boost of late, with the ongoing US earnings season as well as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks helping stocks climb, although it remains to be seen whether such buying momentum can be sustained," wrote FXTM market analyst Han Tan yesterday.

"If the US does roll back existing tariffs, the positive spillover will extend beyond financial markets, as such a move would alleviate the downward pressures on global trade conditions as well."

Mr Michael Metcalfe, global head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, said manufacturing sentiment indicates the trade war escalation has caused greater distress in the US than in China. He said: "If economic rationale was a key driver, the pressure to agree to a trade truce soon is growing. The only question now is when the economic rationale will coincide with the immediate political need."

Turnover on the Singapore bourse was about 1.37 billion securities worth $1.2 billion, and gainers outnumbered losers 226 to 159.

Rex International led active counters for the third session in a row, adding 7.8 per cent to 12.5 cents on a volume of 102 million shares.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which had 73.9 million shares traded, gained 7.3 per cent to $1.03.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings saw a spike of interest in its shares, following a voluntary conditional cash offer of 21.5 cents per share announced by Quetzal Capital on Monday. The offer is conditional on receiving valid acceptances of at least 90 per cent of outstanding shares at the close of the offer, and the offeror has already secured irrevocable undertakings representing 75.03 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding.

The shares rose 65.4 per cent to 21 cents yesterday, with 11.1 million shares changing hands.